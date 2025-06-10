Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Sells 44 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,227,468,000 after purchasing an additional 110,432 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $873,000. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,220.00 target price (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,149.91.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $1,224.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,093.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $991.46. The stock has a market cap of $521.09 billion, a PE ratio of 61.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,262.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,040 shares in the company, valued at $87,099,708.80. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

