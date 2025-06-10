Banana Gun Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Banana Gun token can currently be bought for approximately $21.20 or 0.00019490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Banana Gun has a total market capitalization of $84.46 million and $28.27 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,862.30 or 1.00076561 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,854.00 or 1.00068929 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,983,619 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,353.74463985 with 3,983,618.90788956 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 20.50498029 USD and is up 11.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $20,733,069.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

