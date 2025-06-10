Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $22,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $773.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $769.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $800.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $733.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

