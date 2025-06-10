Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Acquires 145 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 3.1% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $773.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $769.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $800.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

