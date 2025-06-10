Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 98.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $306.62 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $212.12 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.21.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.