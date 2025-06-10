Blur Price Hits $0.0918 (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, Blur has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Blur has a market cap of $7.58 million and $19.57 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0918 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 2,372,475,428.224886 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.09014616 USD and is up 5.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $16,626,262.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

