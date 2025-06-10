International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Abacus FCF Advisors LLC

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 1.9% of Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Capital World Investors grew its stake in International Business Machines by 413.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after buying an additional 9,650,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,236,176,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29,564.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,940,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384,958 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $592,746,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,209 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.31.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $272.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $166.81 and a 1-year high of $275.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 115.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

