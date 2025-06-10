Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Down 4.1% – What’s Next?

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.67. 1,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 8,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Gray Television Trading Down 4.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.69%.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

About Gray Television

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 13.85%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

