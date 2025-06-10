LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.16. Approximately 215,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,056,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group set a $13.60 price objective on LexinFintech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

LexinFintech Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $427.76 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.34%.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This is an increase from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

Institutional Trading of LexinFintech

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter worth about $107,000.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

