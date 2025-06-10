ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Stock Price Down 6.8% – Here’s Why

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.97. 861,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,698,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of ASP Isotopes from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

ASP Isotopes Price Performance

Insider Transactions at ASP Isotopes

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $745.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In other news, COO Robert Ainscow sold 66,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $374,674.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,419,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,355.04. The trade was a 4.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Elliot Mann sold 316,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $1,820,835.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,948,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,705,525.25. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 766,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,502 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 84.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

Featured Articles

