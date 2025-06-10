Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.0% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $88,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $308.58 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $993.92 billion, a PE ratio of 151.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Wedbush set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,500. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 818,509 shares of company stock worth $273,791,775. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

