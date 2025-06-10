Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates ServiceNow FY2026 Earnings

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of ServiceNow in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $11.81 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,048.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ServiceNow’s current full-year earnings is $8.93 per share.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share.

NOW has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $950.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,062.50.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $1,027.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $923.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $973.88. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $212.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.37, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 113.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total transaction of $85,932.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,476,014. This represents a 0.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total value of $284,831.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,554.47. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,716 shares of company stock worth $6,611,245 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

