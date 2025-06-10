Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Trading Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Free Report) was down 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 297,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 207,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 40.33.

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.

