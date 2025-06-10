Attessa Capital LLC Purchases 436 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Attessa Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,139 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.5% of Attessa Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Attessa Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Up 4.6%

Tesla stock opened at $308.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $993.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.27, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.20. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total value of $732,560.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,546.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 818,509 shares of company stock valued at $273,791,775. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.67.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

