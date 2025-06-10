IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $264.82 and last traded at $266.29. Approximately 24,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 197,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Get IES alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IESC

IES Stock Down 4.2%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.62.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at IES

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,923,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,912,450. This trade represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 56.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IES by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,389,000 after buying an additional 210,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IES by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,168,000 after acquiring an additional 35,474 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IES by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,353,000 after acquiring an additional 43,449 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in IES by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 162,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in IES by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,221,000 after purchasing an additional 73,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About IES

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.