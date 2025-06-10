Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Stock Price Up 14.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report) rose 14.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 122,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 63,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Nubeva Technologies Trading Up 28.6%

The company has a market cap of C$6.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

