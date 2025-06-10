Curated Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 177 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,918 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 306.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $87.19 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.62. The company has a market cap of $182.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBER. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Arete Research upgraded Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial set a $110.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.91.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,788 shares of company stock worth $6,517,070 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

