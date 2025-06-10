Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) Insider John Schlederer Buys 381,391 Shares

Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG – Get Free Report) insider John Schlederer acquired 381,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$51,106.39 ($33,402.87).

John Schlederer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 26th, John Schlederer bought 101,850 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,240.50 ($8,653.92).

On Tuesday, April 22nd, John Schlederer purchased 10,000 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$1,050.00 ($686.27).

On Monday, April 14th, John Schlederer acquired 15,244 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,600.62 ($1,046.16).

Academies Australasia Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Academies Australasia Group Company Profile

Academies Australasia Group Limited provides training and education services in Australia and Singapore. The company offers English language, senior high school, Singapore government school preparatory certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and bachelor degree courses. It operates various licensed colleges and offers various qualifications.

