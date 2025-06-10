NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) Insider Acquires A$10,057.30 in Stock

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC – Get Free Report) insider Warwick Evans bought 32,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$10,057.30 ($6,573.40).
Warwick Evans also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 4th, Warwick Evans acquired 34,584 shares of NAOS Small Cap Opportunities stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,614.35 ($6,283.89).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 183.84. The company has a market cap of $56.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.75.
Contango MicroCap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Contango Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalization between AUD$30 million and $350 million.
