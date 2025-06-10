PAID Network (PAID) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $10.64 Million

PAID Network (PAID) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, PAID Network has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $10.64 million and approximately $62,912.12 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network token can now be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108,862.30 or 1.00076561 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108,854.00 or 1.00068929 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 589,686,915 tokens and its circulating supply is 497,987,683 tokens. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. PAID has a current supply of 589,686,914.6 with 497,987,683.25 in circulation. The last known price of PAID is 0.02055428 USD and is up 5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $75,842.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

