Brett Hits One Day Trading Volume of $60.36 Million (BRETT)

Brett (BRETT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Brett has a market cap of $566.41 million and approximately $60.36 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Brett has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Brett token can now be bought for about $0.0572 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,862.30 or 1.00076561 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,854.00 or 1.00068929 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Brett Token Profile

Brett was first traded on February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. The official website for Brett is www.basedbrett.com.

Buying and Selling Brett

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.05672145 USD and is up 14.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $58,233,339.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using US dollars.

