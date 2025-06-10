Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Price Reaches $2.03 on Major Exchanges

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last week, Virtuals Protocol has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Virtuals Protocol has a market cap of $2.03 billion and approximately $285.17 million worth of Virtuals Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Virtuals Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $2.03 or 0.00001863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Virtuals Protocol Token Profile

Virtuals Protocol’s genesis date was December 23rd, 2023. Virtuals Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Virtuals Protocol’s official website is www.virtuals.io. Virtuals Protocol’s official Twitter account is @virtuals_io.

Virtuals Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Virtuals Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 654,727,844.92770745 in circulation. The last known price of Virtuals Protocol is 1.96103302 USD and is up 10.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 576 active market(s) with $312,235,836.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtuals.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtuals Protocol directly using US dollars.

