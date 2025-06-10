Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.0319 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $112,857.56 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00054487 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00014210 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00009237 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00000914 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000009 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139,358.18 or 1.27955170 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

