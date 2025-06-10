GateToken Market Capitalization Achieves $2.25 Billion (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. One GateToken token can now be bought for $18.31 or 0.00016808 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and approximately $11.94 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00004797 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000138 BTC.

GT is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 133,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,910,588 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 133,600,000 with 122,910,588 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 18.51292864 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $11,472,220.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

