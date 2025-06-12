First United Bank & Trust Purchases 1,350 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

First United Bank & Trust raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 35,806 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 507,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 463,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 95,958 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PZA opened at $22.28 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.