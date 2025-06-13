Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Yuanbao Inc. (NASDAQ:YB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 59,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 63,317 shares.The stock last traded at $15.70 and had previously closed at $15.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Yuanbao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th.

Yuanbao Trading Up 15.7%

Yuanbao Company Profile

Yuanbao last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.68 million for the quarter.

Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine.

