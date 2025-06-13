Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 76,089 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 43,633 shares.The stock last traded at $33.01 and had previously closed at $32.84.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $698.33 million, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLDR. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 34,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 525.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 50,302 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,086,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,874 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 64,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

