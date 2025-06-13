Critical Comparison: Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) & Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF – Get Free Report) and Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Origin Agritech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries 5.68% 3.65% 2.52% Origin Agritech N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Origin Agritech”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries $1.05 billion 1.01 $36.27 million $0.21 23.86 Origin Agritech $113.38 million 0.07 $2.95 million N/A N/A

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Agritech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Origin Agritech shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Origin Agritech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Agritech has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Green Thumb Industries and Origin Agritech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 0 0 3 4.00 Origin Agritech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Origin Agritech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail customers and sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores, as well as direct-to consumer delivery channel. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology. In addition, it operates an e-commerce platform. The company has a collaboration agreement with the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, the National Maize Improvement Center, Henan Agriculture University, China Agricultural University, and Zhejiang University for seed genetic modifications and biotechnologies. Origin Agritech Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

