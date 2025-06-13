Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 213.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,351 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.8% of Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFGR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFGR opened at $27.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $29.39.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

