ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in ASML by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $906.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $786.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $309.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $706.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $713.94. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

