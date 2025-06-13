Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) Announces Earnings Results

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Blue Ridge Real Estate had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRRE opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.98 million, a PE ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65. Blue Ridge Real Estate has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

Get Blue Ridge Real Estate alerts:

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates in three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake, including Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.