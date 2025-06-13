Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Beckerman Institutional LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19,718.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 713,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,352,000 after buying an additional 709,651 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $192.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $219.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

