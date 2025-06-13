Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Down 61.6% in May

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the May 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Legrand Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of LGRDY traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.51. 66,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,425. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.81. Legrand has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $25.51.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Legrand had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 13.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Legrand will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Legrand Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.3264 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Legrand’s payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Legrand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

