Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,146 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,146 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,721 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,441,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,190,000 after purchasing an additional 753,783 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093,895 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,356,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,598,000 after purchasing an additional 74,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,579,000 after purchasing an additional 195,204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $68.86 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average is $62.42. The stock has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

