iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Defined Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,829,000 after purchasing an additional 48,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $83.90 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $141.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day moving average of $75.66.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

