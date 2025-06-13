CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $121,742,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,290,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $192,617,000 after purchasing an additional 293,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 569,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,566,000 after purchasing an additional 105,708 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Leerink Partners raised CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.09. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.48%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

