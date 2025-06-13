Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd. (OTC:MZTFF) Short Interest Update

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd. (OTC:MZTFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 537.0 days.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTC MZTFF traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.63. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $34.68.

Get Mizrahi Tefahot Bank alerts:

About Mizrahi Tefahot Bank

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of international, commercial, domestic, and personal banking services to individuals and businesses in Israel, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small and Micro Business, Medium Business, Large Business, Institutional Investors, and Financial Management segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizrahi Tefahot Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.