Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd. (OTC:MZTFF) Short Interest Update

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd. (OTC:MZTFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 537.0 days.
Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Price Performance
Shares of OTC MZTFF traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.63. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $34.68.
About Mizrahi Tefahot Bank
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mizrahi Tefahot Bank
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- UnitedHealth Stock Dips: Is This a Value Buy Opportunity?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Analysts Love Lovesac, But Investors Should Be Cautious
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Intel’s Price Spikes: Noise, or the First Notes of a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizrahi Tefahot Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.