Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Stock Price Up 5.2% – Should You Buy?

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.41 and last traded at $35.82. Approximately 1,040,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,200,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

