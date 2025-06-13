Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for NOC Earnings

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Northrop Grumman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $7.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.66. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s current full-year earnings is $28.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q4 2025 earnings at $7.43 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.03 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOC. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus raised shares of Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.31.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.8%

NOC opened at $497.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $490.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.42. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $418.60 and a twelve month high of $555.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.14.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $2.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 319 shares in the company, valued at $156,310. This represents a 75.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,090 shares of company stock worth $533,853 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

