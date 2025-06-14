Head to Head Contrast: GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS) vs. OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) and GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OSI Systems and GCT Semiconductor”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OSI Systems $1.69 billion 2.28 $128.15 million $8.22 27.92 GCT Semiconductor $6.36 million 10.41 -$2.00 million ($0.44) -3.10

Volatility and Risk

OSI Systems has higher revenue and earnings than GCT Semiconductor. GCT Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OSI Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

OSI Systems has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCT Semiconductor has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OSI Systems and GCT Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSI Systems 8.15% 18.22% 7.48% GCT Semiconductor N/A N/A -27.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OSI Systems and GCT Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OSI Systems 0 1 5 0 2.83 GCT Semiconductor 0 0 1 0 3.00

OSI Systems presently has a consensus target price of $228.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.53%. GCT Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 266.30%. Given GCT Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GCT Semiconductor is more favorable than OSI Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of OSI Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of GCT Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of OSI Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of GCT Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OSI Systems beats GCT Semiconductor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name. It also provides site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name. The Healthcare segment offers patient monitoring, cardiology and remote monitoring, and connected care systems and accessories under the Spacelabs name for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics, OSI LaserDiode, OSI Laserscan, and Advanced Photonix names for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. It also offers electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and consumer applications under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Altaflex, and PFC Flexible Circuits names; LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications; and flex circuits for OEM customers. This segment offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

About GCT Semiconductor

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc., operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro. It also develops and sells cellular IoT chipsets for low-speed mobile networks such as eMTC/NB-IOT/Sigfox, and other network protocols; and 5G solutions. Its products and solutions are used in smartphones, tablets, hotspots, CPEs, USB dongles, routers, and M2M applications. The company sells its products directly or indirectly through distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers primarily in Taiwan, China, Korea and Japan, Europe, North America and South America. The company was formerly known as Global Communication Technology, Inc. GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

