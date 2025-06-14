Aduro Clean Technologies (ADUR) versus Its Peers Critical Contrast

Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR – Get Free Report) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Aduro Clean Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.5% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Aduro Clean Technologies alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aduro Clean Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro Clean Technologies $258,792.00 N/A -32.44 Aduro Clean Technologies Competitors $6.39 billion $164.80 million 19.79

Profitability

Aduro Clean Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aduro Clean Technologies. Aduro Clean Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Aduro Clean Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro Clean Technologies N/A N/A N/A Aduro Clean Technologies Competitors -819.73% -9.90% -6.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aduro Clean Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro Clean Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aduro Clean Technologies Competitors 153 1465 1675 50 2.49

Aduro Clean Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 491.86%. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 17.32%. Given Aduro Clean Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aduro Clean Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Aduro Clean Technologies beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. Aduro Clean Technologies is based in LONDON, Ontario.

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro Clean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro Clean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.