VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) and CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Head to Head Analysis

VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) and CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares VIQ Solutions and CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIQ Solutions -20.94% -32.42% -11.67% CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VIQ Solutions and CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIQ Solutions $31.75 million 0.00 -$11.15 million ($0.50) N/A CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock $2.71 billion 26.08 N/A N/A N/A

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than VIQ Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for VIQ Solutions and CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIQ Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock 1 14 6 1 2.32

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential downside of 55.84%. Given VIQ Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock.

Summary

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock beats VIQ Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIQ Solutions

(Get Free Report)

VIQ Solutions Inc. operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology. The Technology Services segment provides recording and transcription services. The company offers CapturePro that securely speeds the capture, creation, and management of large volumes of information, as well as preserves and secures the spoken word and video image, and delivers data; MobileMic Pro for capturing and managing incident reports, recorded statements, case notes, and other vital information; NetScribe, a speech-to-text engine to consolidate, accelerate, and optimize transcription workflows; and aiAssist, a multi-tenant workflow and analysis platform to manage, convert, and analyze large volumes of audio and visual content. It also provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, corporate finance, and media transcription services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

About CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc. engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

