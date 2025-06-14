Analyzing AleAnna Inc – Class A (ANNA) & Its Competitors

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AleAnna Inc – Class A and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AleAnna Inc – Class A $2.06 million $3.42 million -444.00 AleAnna Inc – Class A Competitors $710.11 billion $1.01 billion 10.59

AleAnna Inc – Class A’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AleAnna Inc – Class A. AleAnna Inc – Class A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.1% of AleAnna Inc – Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of AleAnna Inc – Class A shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

AleAnna Inc – Class A has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AleAnna Inc – Class A’s competitors have a beta of -13.69, meaning that their average stock price is 1,469% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AleAnna Inc – Class A and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AleAnna Inc – Class A N/A -11.71% -0.23% AleAnna Inc – Class A Competitors -5.63% 2.16% 6.26%

Summary

AleAnna Inc – Class A competitors beat AleAnna Inc – Class A on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About AleAnna Inc – Class A

AleAnna, Inc. engages in oil and gas exploration and production activities. It focuses on Italy’s natural gas reserves and developing renewable energy solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

