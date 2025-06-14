Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Insmed from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.81.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of INSM opened at $98.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.80. Insmed has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.47.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.63 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 99,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $9,264,648.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,352,401.94. The trade was a 52.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 4,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $298,838.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,285.43. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,932 shares of company stock valued at $25,733,693 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 423,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,590,000 after purchasing an additional 32,960 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 36,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Insmed by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

