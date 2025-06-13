Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $15.17 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214,700.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,965.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 59,251 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,588,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $131.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $135.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

