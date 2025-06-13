Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 42 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of SPGI opened at $505.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.24. The company has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

