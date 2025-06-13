Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 37,372 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 71.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,372 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $319,000.

JAAA opened at $50.66 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.65.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

