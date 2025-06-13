Short Interest in RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF) Drops By 63.1%

RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 382,900 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the May 15th total of 1,037,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

RemeGen Stock Performance

RemeGen stock remained flat at $5.06 during midday trading on Friday. RemeGen has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36.

Get RemeGen alerts:

RemeGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

RemeGen Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologics for the treatment of autoimmune, oncology, and ophthalmic diseases with unmet medical needs in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers Telitacicept (RC18) for use in the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus an autoimmune disease and Disitamab Vedotin (RC48) for use in the treatment of various cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for RemeGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RemeGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.