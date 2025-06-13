Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Price Up 30% – What’s Next?

Shares of Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report) were up 30% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 330,665 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 93,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Focus Graphite Stock Up 30.0%
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.71.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Jeffrey York sold 1,000,000 shares of Focus Graphite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Focus Graphite Company Profile
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.
