Opinicus Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Opinicus Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,498,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,069,000 after purchasing an additional 287,793 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,302,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,384,000 after buying an additional 425,195 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,933,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,437,000 after buying an additional 474,923 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,434,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,836,000 after buying an additional 94,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,357,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,181,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $145.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $146.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.86.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1767 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

